Shelter Island Reporter obituary: George M. Hausman

(Credit: Reporter File Photo)

George M. Hausman, 89, passed away peacefully on May 22, 2020, with his devoted wife of 52 years, Philomena Hausman, the love of his life, by his side.

George, the son of Martin and Loretta Hausman, was born in New York City and grew up in the Bronx, and Brooklyn. Despite significant personal hardship, George graduated from Brooklyn College with a BS degree in chemistry. An accomplished, self-made man, George was a mentor to many, both professionally and personally.

After working for a short time as a paint chemist, he was called to duty in the U.S. Army and served from 1953 to 1955, when he was honorably discharged.

George began his career as a research chemist developing new chemicals for house paints and industrial coatings for automobiles, house siding and products that required long term durability. He was among the first to develop paint using water in place of solvents for high performance industrial paints, thereby making the work place and the environment safer.

George moved on to the Polychrome Corporation, a company that manufactured lithographic film used for printing. The printing industry was also seeking less toxic chemicals in manufacturing current and new products. Polychrome later merged with Sun Chemical, where George retired as the director of research and development of energy curables, where he was responsible for many patents.

He was a member of the Presbyterian Churches in Shelter Island and Naples, Fla.

George enjoyed tennis, golf, boating and traveling with his family and loving wife. He was known to many as a moral leader, his family said, a compassionate friend, beloved and respected by many.

George is survived by the love of his life Philomena Hausman, his sons Douglas, Craig, and Marc, his daughter Diana, grandsons Brian Jason and Justin, and granddaughters Rowan and Sophia.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Perlman Music Program, which George was instrumental in establishing on Shelter Island. Go to Perlmanmusicprogram.org and follow links to memorial gifts and mention George.

Send cards to Philomena Hausman, 1206 W. Chatham St., Room 224, Cary, NC 27513.