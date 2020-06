(Credit: Reporter file photo)

Shelter Island School has provided links to graduation ceremonies:

The Class of 2020 Commencement Ceremony will be live streamed tonight at 7 p.m. We are providing two links. Please use link #1 first. If there are any technical difficulties with link #1 during the ceremony, please switch to link #2.

https://youtu.be/blWygyLm2ro

https://youtu.be/14igtyb0Y5k