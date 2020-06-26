Local artists back at Havens Market at

Shelter Island History Center. (Credit: Courtesy illustration)

This week the Saturday Havens Farmers Market welcomes back several artist vendors, expanding the grounds of the Market and giving more space to everyone.

The market is located at 16 South Ferry Road,

K Gallery is being highlighted as Vendor of the Week.

Owner Karen Springer grew up in Colombia and now lives on Shelter Island. She grew up fascinated by the crochet bags—mochilas—and jewelry of the indigenous Wayuu people. A dream came true when Ms. Springer visited the Wayuu tribe.

Sadly, she also witnessed the poverty of these amazing artisan people. This motivated her to work directly with the Wayuu to create bags of her design.

The beautiful mochilas take up to three weeks to make.

Come see her spectacular pieces and handmade jewelry Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Other local artists, John Pagliaro and Kimberly Atkins, will have unique designs and artistic creations available at the Market as well.