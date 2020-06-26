Midsummer Nights and Days: Library fills the calendar

These devices provide comfort and inspiration while unlocking the imagination. The Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable is back.(Credit: Martin Burke)

The Shakespeare in the Community discussion, to be held on Zoom on Saturday, June 27 at 12:30 p.m., will focus on “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” An earlier schedule had listed the Shakespeare work as “King John.”

A Craft Tea will convene over Zoom on Thursday, June 25 at 3 p.m. If you’re working on a craft project, bring it to show the group, get advice or just socialize. Bring a cup of tea or coffee to enjoy while you relax and converse with the group. Send an email to [email protected] with “Craft Tea” in the subject line for login information.

Cooks can get timely tips on “pandemic cooking” in Jacquelyn Ottman’s Friday Night Dialogue session on June 26 at 7 p.m.

A respected sustainability leader, author and founder of GreenMarketing.com, Ms. Ottman will talk about minimizing waste and using leftovers to make the most of your food budget.

A short presentation will be followed by a question and answer session. Send an email with “Cooking” in the subject line to [email protected] for login information.

The Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable continues to meet on Tuesdays from 4:00 to 5:30. Bring a favorite poem if you wish and join an in-depth discussion. To join the conference call, send an email with “Poetry” in the subject line to [email protected]