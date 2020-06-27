Congratulations to the Shelter Island Class of 2020

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

The Shelter Island High School Class of 2020 will be long-remembered.

These graduating students spent the last few months of their academic career here facing historical shifts that came like a storm no one could have predicted.

A pandemic shut down the Island and put hundreds out of work. The students sheltered at home, and finished their studies in the virtual world.

Social unrest came in a long wave across the country, with millions in the streets. Members of this class recognized history happening, and organized and participated in the largest protest march and rally in the Island’s history.

The Reporter salutes this class for their talents, courage and perseverance.

See above, for the Reporter’s special graduation publication.

Congratulations and best wishes to the Class of 2020.