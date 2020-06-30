Dept. of Public Works makes clubhouse shine: Renovation, restructuring at Goat Hill

A job well done. Department of Public Works employees, from left, Ken Lewis, Nick Ryan and Ron Anderson, finishing work at the Shelter Island Country Club’s clubhouse. (Credit: Jim Colligan)

The Shelter Island Country Club’s clubhouse, which crowns Goat Hill, is better and brighter than it has been for years.

This is due to months of work by the Department of Public Works Superintendent Brian Sherman and town employees. Ron Anderson, Ken Lewis and Nick Ryan completely renovated the outside porch area where patrons of the Flying Goat restaurant are seated.

Work started in March, according to Town Councilman Jim Colligan, but was slowed “by the COVID-19 coronavirus health crisis and several other major projects that required more immediate attention.” But working steadily, he added, the crew replaced much of the framing, as well as all the decking, railings, posts, soffits and fascia on the old clubhouse.

The old flagpole was replaced, and the 1st tee was modified along with the length of the hedges so wheelchairs and people with disabilities have easier access to the building.

Mr. Sherman brought the project in under budget, even with additions to the work plan. According to Mr. Colligan, the Town Board had budgeted $35,000 for just the decking, railings and other incidental work for the building. “Brian said that it actually cost the town $25,000 for materials and another $5,000 for the new flagpole for a total of $30,000, still below what was budgeted,” the councilman said.

The renovation and restructuring was completed in time for the 120-year anniversary of the clubhouse, which was built in 1901 and is on the National Registry of United States Historic Buildings. There will be a special event next summer celebrating this anniversary.

“Once the town made its financial commitment to improving the clubhouse, we made that same commitment to craftsmanship,” Mr. Anderson said.