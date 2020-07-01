Shelter Island Rules of the Road

(Credit: Susan Carey Dempsey)

The Shelter Island Police Department has provided the Reporter with rules of the road to keep Islanders safe.

BICYCLISTS

• Ride single file, WITH traffic

• Be visible and wear reflective clothing with lights at night

• Share the road

PEDESTRIANS/WALKERS/RUNNERS

• Go AGAINST (facing) traffic

• Look both ways when crossing streets

• Use sidewalks when possible

• Share the road

MOTORISTS

• Obey posted speed limits

• Watch for cyclists, joggers, pedestrians and children playing

• Share the road

EMERGENCY VEHICLES

• Move to the side of the road for all emergency vehicle approaching or behind you.

• React quickly and calmly and look in all directions before

pulling over.

• Always use a turn signal and don’t slam on the brakes or pull over suddenly.