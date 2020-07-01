Featured Story

Shelter Island Rules of the Road

By Reporter Staff

(Credit: Susan Carey Dempsey)

The Shelter Island Police Department has provided the Reporter with rules of the road to keep Islanders safe.

BICYCLISTS

•    Ride single file, WITH traffic

•    Be visible and wear reflective clothing with lights at night

•    Share the road

PEDESTRIANS/WALKERS/RUNNERS

•    Go AGAINST (facing) traffic

•    Look both ways when crossing streets

•    Use sidewalks when possible

•    Share the road

MOTORISTS

•    Obey posted speed limits

•    Watch for cyclists, joggers, pedestrians and children playing

•    Share the road

EMERGENCY VEHICLES

•   Move to the side of the road for all emergency vehicle approaching or behind you.

• React quickly and calmly and  look in all directions before
pulling over.

• Always use a turn signal and don’t slam on the  brakes or pull over suddenly.

