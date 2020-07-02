Shelter Island eateries step up the pace for holiday crowds

(Credit: Reporter File Photo

With Long Island now in Phase 3 of the NY State COVID-19 reopening guidelines, restaurants are permitted indoor dining, up to 50% of capacity. Tables must be spaced for safe social distancing, at least 6 feet apart. Servers must wear masks, as must patrons except while they are seated. Each establishment is designing its own operation to conform to the guidelines.

It’s best to call ahead for reservations or check the restaurant’s website, especially with the busy Fourth of July weekend upon us. Here’s a rundown of Island eateries that have been open and may now be expanding their service to include indoor dining:

SALT (631-749-5535) at the Island Boatyard has been serving takeout and offering outdoor dining.

Ram’s Head Inn (631-749-0811) has added outdoor dining to its takeout offerings. Live music, streamed while the restaurant was closed, is now being performed. Saturday, July 4, will feature Erich Carey and the Constituency in the evening.

Vine Street Cafe (631-749-3210) has outdoor seating, takeout from the menu and food available from the Market.

Commander Cody’s (631-749-1851) has curbside delivery and outdoor seating.

18 Bay (631-749-0053) had been serving takeout dinners on Saturdays, now has expanded to offer meals to go on Friday through Sunday.

Isola (631-749-9036) has offered dining on the porch and takeout service.

The Islander (631-749-1998) has been providing takeout service, with outdoor seating available. A food truck is also serving their specialties at Crescent Beach.

Shelter Island Slice (631-749-9292) has been doing a brisk pizza business since opening this spring.

Marie Eiffel (631-749-0003) has limited outdoor seating as well as takeout.

The Dory (631-749-4300) will have outdoor dining; a hot dog cart has been providing sidewalk service.

Shelter Island House (631-749-5659) has a food truck outside to offer takeaway specials, Wednesday through Sunday, lunch and dinner.

The Flying Goat at Shelter Island Country Club (631-749-5404) is serving on the porch.

STARs Cafe (631-749-5345) is popular for morning coffee and pastries, with salads and sandwiches served throughout the day.

Maria’s Kitchen (631-749-5450) serves an extensive menu of Mexican food and nutritious smoothies.

Elli’s Country Store (631-749-2844) has takeout foods, including sandwiches, burgers and paninis.

Eagle Deli (631-749-5363) has hot and cold foods, salads and sandwiches.

The Shelter Island Heights Pharmacy (631-749-0445) has takeout available from its grill and fountain.