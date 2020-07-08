Meals donated for those in need: School and town offer service

Preparing a meal at Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. (Credit: Julie lane)

To combat food insecurity here — defined by the U.S. Department of Agriculture as a lack of consistent access to enough food for an active, healthy life — the Shelter Island School District and Shelter Island Town are teaming up this summer to provide meals for those in need.

School Superintendent Brian Doelger, Ed.D. announced the initiative Tuesday evening. The program will begin today, Wednesday, July 8.

“The meals can be picked up at the Food Pantry at the Presbyterian Church on Mondays and Wednesdays from noon to 3 p.m.,” Mr. Doelger said

The church is located at 32 North Ferry Road; the entrance to the Food Pantry is at the rear of the building.

Mondays people can receive two breakfasts and two lunches per person. On Wednesday’s, three breakfasts and three lunches will be given per person.

For questions, email [email protected] or [email protected]