Library reopening Monday, with limited hours and COVID precautions
Beginning Monday, July 13, the Shelter Island Public Library will be open.
The hours are Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and closed on Sunday.
Check the library website for details. Visitors are asked to call 631-749-0042 to reserve a 20-minute time slot.
There will be laptop computers available for a 30-minute period.
If you wish to reserve an item for pickup, phone 631-749-0042.