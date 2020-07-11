Library reopening Monday, with limited hours and COVID precautions

Librarian Joceyln Ozolins at her desk. (Credit: Reporter file photo)

Beginning Monday, July 13, the Shelter Island Public Library will be open.

The hours are Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and closed on Sunday.

Check the library website for details. Visitors are asked to call 631-749-0042 to reserve a 20-minute time slot.

There will be laptop computers available for a 30-minute period.

If you wish to reserve an item for pickup, phone 631-749-0042.