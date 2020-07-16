DWI arrest on South Cartwright Road

Shelter Island Police Department (Credit: Tara Smith/file)

Shelter Island Police Department officers arrested James S. Pressler, 59, of Southold, at 11:20 p.m. on July 14 for driving while intoxicated and possession of marijuana.

Mr. Pressler was also cited for several traffic violations, police said, including failing to maintain a lane and traveling at a speed unreasonable for road conditions.

According to police reports, officers were alerted by an anonymous caller of an intoxicated male operating a motor vehicle on the South Ferry. After the vehicle disembarked from the ferry, officers followed it and observed it failing to keep right.

Police said the vehicle was stopped on South Cartwright Road and Mr. Pressler was subsequently arrested for DWI and unlawful possession of marijuana. He was processed at Shelter Island Police Department headquarters, where he was held overnight and arraigned before Shelter Island Justice Court.

Mr. Pressler was released on his own recognizance and his New York State driver’s license was suspended.