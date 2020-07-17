Poetry to soothe and inspire: Long Island poets to read

These devices provide comfort and inspiration while unlocking the imagination. The Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable is back.(Credit: Martin Burke)

In the comfort of your own home, the Shelter Island Public Library will treat you to an afternoon of poetry this Saturday, July 18, as the Long Island Poetry Festival comes to you live via Zoom.

The following poets of distinction will read from their works from 2 to 4 p.m., in a program curated by poet Virginia Walker:



• Fran Castan, Long Island Poet of the Year (2013)



• George Held, Pushcart Prize Nominee



• Gladys Henderson, Suffolk County Poet Laureate (2017-2019)



• Carol Stone, Distinguished Poet of English and Creative Writing at Montclair State University



For information on how to enjoy the Festival online, visit silibrary.org and go to the Calendar of Events.