Shelter Island Reporter Editorial: One Island



We salute the Islanders who work for the town, the school, the Presbyterian Church’s Food Pantry, the Senior Center, the Shelter Island Action Alliance and other nonprofits who are refusing to stand by when even one fellow resident isn’t getting enough to eat.



It’s a shock to come face to face with poverty in our midst, but it shouldn’t be. Social problems such as addiction, domestic violence and hunger, which exist elsewhere, are here, just in much smaller numbers. But even one person suffering shouldn’t be tolerated.



We noted in the reporting of the story how often the word “pride” came up, referring to Islanders who were wary of accepting help to get nutritious meals for themselves and their families out of a sense of embarrassment, that they were somehow reduced by having to accept the charity of others.



This is understandable, and a human reaction to a supposed assault on an individual’s sense of self-worth. But nothing could be further from the truth. Everyone — repeat, everyone — has, at one time or another, had to rely on others to get them through. Those who won’t admit that family members, friends or a community were there when they were needed are not being honest. We have all been there.



If you’re aware of someone who needs help with meals, let them know about the services Shelter Island can provide for them.



A gentle plea



Maybe it’s being cooped up too long, or uncertainty about the future.

But something triggered a response in several people that has turned ugly regarding an Island business owner who set up a GoFundMe appeal.



On the Reporter’s letter’s page some writers were outraged — to put it mildly — that people would contribute to Marie Eiffel’s business when nonprofits are seeking funds. That’s a legitimate concern.

But it went beyond that, insulting her with cutting references to her French heritage (couched in missing-the-mark attempts at humor) and even the food she serves. Not meat and potatoes as several writers mentioned, meaning, I suppose, not food fit for real people. One writer went after her lifestyle, mentioning that she has spa treatments. Heavens!



Ms. Eiffel doesn’t need the money? Don’t contribute.



When questioned why they were so gleefully insulting, a couple of writers said it was a form of irony and satire. O.K. But isn’t targeting a business owner asking for funds, which no one is obligated to give, in personal, mean-spirited ways, demeaning to the writer as well as the target?



Encourage people to contribute to nonprofits that help your fellow citizens, which this newspaper does, but not as much as some would like. (And we accept that as an inspiration to do more to promote local charities.)



So take this as a gentle plea: Important points can be made and resonate in others, without descending to ad hominem attacks.