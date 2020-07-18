Region in line for a heat wave; officials urge caution

The sun rising through mist Saturday morning.(Credit: Martin Burke)

It’s going to be a scorcher this weekend.

For some, that means a day at the beach. For others, you might be at risk.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a hazardous weather outlook and heat advisory for noon Sunday through 8 p.m. Monday.

This type of weather can be especially dangerous for young children, the elderly and those with respiratory conditions.

Temperatures are expected to reach the mid- to upper 80s Saturday and the upper 80s on Sunday and Monday with high humidity all three days. The heat index will reach 100, the NWS states in its heat advisory.

The heat wave is expected to continue through Tuesday.

The heat could be problematic at a time when public beaches and pools are required to maintain capacity at 50% for social distancing measures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo also warned about the heat this weekend, urging all New Yorkers to exercise precaution.

“This type of weather can be especially dangerous for young children, the elderly and those with respiratory conditions,” he said. ” … And if you do visit beaches and pools, be sure to wear a mask and practice social distancing.”