You’re not going to need a bigger boat: Super yacht is in Island’s waters

(Credit: Cliff Clark)

Cliff Clark, who has eyeballed a lot of boats in the South Ferry channel in his time, has never seen anything like it.

“This is probably the biggest boat I have ever seen” in the waters between Shelter Island and North Haven, said Mr. Clark, president of South Ferry.

Registered in the Cayman Islands, the Excellence V — all 200-feet of it — has been here for a few days,

If you’re in the mood, you can charter the boat for a week at $649,000, according to the website YachtCharterFleet. But hold on — that doesn’t include expenses.

According to Boat International, the vessel has “sumptuous accommodation for up to 14 guests in seven cabins comprising a master suite, VIP suite, three doubles and two twins, all with entertainment centers, television screens and en-suite bathroom facilities.”

“Being in the channel one can get the perspective of its size,” Mr. Clark said. “It’s been anchored off Major’s Harbor all weekend. It will create a buzz as it moves around Shelter Island.”

No doubt about that.