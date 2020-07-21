The Goody Pile reopens: News from the Recycling Center

(Courtesy image)

Starting this Saturday, July 25, the Goody Pile will be open daily except Wednesdays (when the Recycling Center is closed) from 10 a.m.to 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. with some new guidelines. Here’s a rundown of the good, the bad, and the don’t-even-think-about-it.

During hours of operation, the area will be monitored to ensure that masks are worn and social distancing is observed. No mask, no entry. If the space gets too crowded, the Center will curb the number of people.

• There will now be a limit of five items per drop-off.

• Items must be 100% reusable and fairly new and clean with no rust, dirt or broken parts.

• Do not leave unsold yard sale items, furniture or random things like wire coat hangers.

• For safety concerns, do not leave appliances. They should be disposed of in the metal pile.

• Do not leave electronics. They should be left on the ground next to the red bin marked E-waste.

• Books are welcome as long as they haven’t been chewed by the family dog or worse.

• Do not leave clothing. The Recycling Center is awaiting word on the reopening of the St. Vincent de Paul’s clothing bin.

• Truck or carloads of bulk items will be directed to the scale.

Plastics: A Refresher

As reported last week, beginning July 25, there will be two separate tables with bins for plastics labeled #1 and #2 only. Plastics numbered #3 to #7 should now be placed in town bags or included in bags weighed at the scale. In order to have a more salable product, items should be cleaned as much as possible.

Examples of #1 plastics include clear soda, seltzer, tonic and water bottles as well as food packaging. Examples of #2 plastics include milk, bleach and laundry detergent containers, water jugs and yogurt containers. Look on the bottom of a container to determine its number.

The Recycling Center is contemplating creating a visual aid with common #1 and #2 plastics to help make the separation process easier.

Contributions to this article were made by the Green Options Committee and the Town’s Department of Public Works.