Kids Stuff — what to do with the children

There are plenty of activities for kids on the Island that have been designed for safe, healthy fun.

The Shelter Island Recreation Program is currently in the process of putting together “take and make” bags. They will have art and STEAM projects that kids will be able to pick up and complete at home on their own time. The bags will come with all supplies along with an instruction video. Each bag will be $10. Once these are ready for pickup they will be listed on the Recreation website (shelterisland.recdesk.com/Community/Home)

The week of August 3rd and August 10th there is a multi-sport program. The program runs Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., grades K-6. The fee is $200 for residents and $300 for nonresidents per week. The program is put on by Colonial Sports. Participants will receive instruction in different sports. There will not be any scrimmaging, due to COVID-19. Students will be social distanced. The program will take place outside and may be canceled, weather depending. Registration can be made online at shelterisland.recdesk.com/Community/Home

The week of August 17, the Challenger Soccer program is scheduled. This soccer program offers two sessions: the first one is from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. for 3-5 year olds ($92 per student). The second session is from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. for 5-16 year olds ($140 per student). The program will focus on soccer skills and drills and no scrimmaging. Students will be socially distanced. The program will take place outside and may be canceled weather depending. Registration can be made on Challenger’s website: challenger.configio.com/pd/209767/shelter-island-international-soccer-camp-2020?returncom=productlist

The Recreation Program is also looking to put on a Mommy and Me class in August outside, which will involve yoga and singing for baby and caregivers.

The tennis courts are being resurfaced in the next few weeks and will be open for play to the public.

The basketball courts at Fiske Field just got new backboards and rims. The courts are open for play but not for large gatherings or scrimmaging.

For more information, contact Bethany Ortmann, Town Recreation Director, at 631-749-0309.

The Library has activities for children of all ages as well:

EARLY CHILDHOOD

The Library is featuring SING ALONG WITH SARA on Saturday, July 25, at 11 a.m. via Zoom. Sara Mundy leads in singing some favorite songs including Mr. Sun and Baby Shark. Sing and dance with your friends from your own home. For login information and to register for this program go to silibrary.org and scroll down to events calendar.

DIGITAL STORY TIME WITH KATHERINE

The Library’s Youth Services and Facebook pages and YouTube channel features story times posted every Monday and Friday afternoon for younger patrons. Also, look for these stories on Channel 22.

SCHOOL AGE

TAKE AND MAKE ACTIVITY KITS can be picked up on Monday, July 27. Each themed kit is filled with coloring sheets, local activity and adventure ideas, and crafts. Email [email protected] to sign up for a kit.

TEENS

Stop by and pick up a craft kit geared for older youths. The kits feature things like jewelry making, knitting projects, macrame, paper crafts and more. First come first served, supplies are limited. The kits will be on a cart by the side entrance near the curbside pick-up cart.