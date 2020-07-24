Havens Farmers Market vendor of the week: Heirloom tomatoes, flowers and more

Freshest food comes from the Havens Farmers Market. (Credit: Reporter file photo)

Visit the Havens Farmers Market tomorrow and stop by KK’s The Farm. The Biodynamic Farm was started by Ira and the late KK Haspel.

Ira carries on this tradition with the help of Sonomi Obinata, growing beautiful flowers and delicious heirloom vegetables.

The Farm focuses on building a living soil that creates healthy plants and, in turn, healthy humans.

Try their tomatoes and taste the difference. Come visit them and the Market’s other great vendors tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.