Shelter Island Police Department blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARRESTS

An anonymous caller alerted police about an intoxicated man operating a vehicle on the South Ferry on July 14. Police followed him when he disembarked and saw him failing to maintain the lane and to keep right and traveling at an unreasonable speed for the road conditions. James S. Pressler, 59, of Southold was subsequently stopped on South Cartwright Road at about 11:20 p.m. for these violations and then arrested for driving while intoxicated and for unlawful possession of marijuana in the 2nd degree. Mr. Pressler was processed at police headquarters, held overnight and arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court where he was released on his own recognizance. His driver’s license was suspended.

On July 19, Marc A. Gillig, 35, of Newington, Conn. was stopped by police for making an insufficient turn signal and for failure to keep right. He was subsequently arrested for driving while ability impaired by alcohol, processed at police headquarters and released on a desk appearance ticket. He was instructed to appear in Justice Court at a later date.

SUMMONSES

Ana A. Flores of Riverhead was driving on St. Mary’s Road on July 15 when she was given a ticket for failure to stop at a stop sign. She also received tickets for operating an uninspected vehicle and for aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree.

On July 16, Julian DeLaCruz of Greenport was given a summons for driving while using a cellphone without a hands-free device.

Antoni Sakowicz of Riverhead failed to stop at a stop sign on New York Avenue on July 17 and was issued a second ticket for using a portable electronic device while operating a vehicle. Also on the 17th, Joshua F. Potter of Shelter Island was given a summons for speeding on New York Avenue — 41 miles per hour in a 25-mph zone. William E. Obrock of Greenport was also speeding on New York Avenue — 37 mph in the 25-mph zone.

Phouvanh Syhavong of East Hampton was driving on Summerfield Place on July 17 when he was ticketed for operating a vehicle with a suspended/revoked registration. He was also charged with aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree.

On July 20, Joseph M. Trevisani of New York City was given a summons for driving at a speed not reasonable or prudent on North Menantic Road. The same day, David N. Kingsley of New York City was also stopped for operating a vehicle at a speed not reasonable or prudent on Ram Island Road. Pawel Mosakowski of Manhasset was ticketed on West Neck Road for failure to stop at a stop sign.

Bay constables issued five tickets on July 17, 18 and 19. Emily H. Salveson of Newport Beach, Calif. was given a summons for operating a jet ski without a safety certificate in Coecles Harbor. Omar Pavsar of Ridgewood was ticketed in Bootleggers Alley for undersized porgies and a sea bass. Michael Osgood of Middletown, Conn. received a summons for imprudent speed; Christopher B. Lane of Villanova, Penn. was ticketed for not having a throwable lifesaving device on board; and Jeffrey M. Kanter of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. for towing people who were not wearing life preservers — all three incidents were in West Neck Harbor.

From July 14 to 20, police conducted 41 traffic stops and radar and distracted driving enforcement in the Center, Ram Island, West Neck, Menantic, and the Heights, resulting in 26 warnings and 13 tickets.

Traffic control officers issued 54 parking tickets during the week.

ACCIDENTS

On July 16, Darien B. Hunter, of Shelter Island was backing out of a parking space at Black Cat Bookstore on North Ferry Road when he hit a vehicle driven by Samuel C. Nussenzweig of Chevy Chase, Md. who was exiting the lot. Damage to the rear of Mr. Hunter’s vehicle and the driver’s-side front of Mr. Nussenzweig exceeded $1,000.

Peter A. Gethers of New York City was driving north on South Ferry Road on July 19 when his vehicle was hit from behind by driver Jean-Baptiste Parvaix of Sag Harbor. Mr. Gethers had slowed down for a vehicle ahead of him that was making a left turn on Heritage Drive. Mr. Parvaix applied his brakes and ran into Mr. Gethers’ vehicle, which pushed it off the roadway. According to the draft report, damage to the front of Mr. Parvaix’s vehicle and the rear of Mr. Gethers was over $1,000.

Gail J. Ginsberg of Syosset told police she was driving south on North Ferry Road when she made a turn for Piccozzi’s Bike Shop and drove onto the 2½-foot retaining wall into the parking lot. There was some property damage and over $1,000 damage to Ms. Ginsberg’s vehicle, according to the draft police report.

OTHER REPORTS

Camping checks and Environmental Code Law enforcement were carried out numerous times on July 17, 18 and 19 in Silver Beach and Ram Island.

A caller told police on July 14 that multiple boats, involving more than 50 people, were tied together off Wades Beach, contrary to NYS Executive Order 202. An officer responded and said the report was unfounded.

On July 14, an anonymous caller said there was loud music being played in a vehicle near a Ram Island beach. An officer informed the persons involved about the town’s noise ordinance and they complied.

A dispute between a customer and an employee was reported in the Center on July 14.

On the 15th, police impounded several kayaks and boats at Wades Beach. A possible illegal dumping — a pile of stone that appeared to be from a concrete bulkhead — was investigated on Ram Island. Police were unable to contact the owner of the property and an extra patrol was requested.

Police opened confidential investigations into drug activity on the Island on July 15 and 16 in the Center and Dering Harbor.

A caller told police on July 15 that a van had cut into the South Ferry lane and then refused to back off at the captain’s command. The driver said no other cars were pulling up and his ticket had already been punched. He was advised by an officer to obey the captain; he complied and was issued a new ticket.

On the July 16, a verbal argument with a Montclair neighbor was recorded. That day, a hotel guest refused to leave a West Neck hotel after being asked several times. An officer intervened, the client was reimbursed for the day and left without incident.

A caller reported an ongoing dispute with the IGA on this date, and police responded to a report about an unidentified object in the sky, observed in West Neck. It appeared to be a weather balloon.

An extra patrol was requested when a caller found the front door of a Center home unlocked. She was advised to have the locks changed or to install a security camera.

Police intervened in a domestic dispute in the Center on July 18 when a person attempted to enter the complainant’s residence. There were no violations but the person was advised to stay off the property.

Loud music was reported at a Shorewood rental on July 18; the music was turned down without incident.

A caller reported finding two five-gallon gas tanks floating in the water off Ram Island on the 19th; the tanks were destroyed. An overturned sailboat was righted off Silver Beach and occupants escorted back to shore. A disabled jet ski operator was assisted in getting back to the Heights.

Over the weekend, police advised about 25 boat owners that they were outside the designated anchorage in West Neck and Coecles harbors.

An extra patrol was requested on July 20 following a caller’s report about damage to a Menantic fence. During the week, officers also conducted four well-being checks, responded to nine lost and found reports, opened a vehicle with the keys locked inside and answered a false 911 call.

ALARMS

Police responded to a residential alarm in Menantic on July 17; the premises were secure. The Shelter Island Fire Department answered a carbon monoxide call on that date; the alarm was set off by a faulty detector.

ANIMAL INCIDENTS

A dog at large in Cartwright found its own way home; an officer contacted the owner of a dog reported a dog at large in South Ferry Hills, which was growling and barking at pedestrians. On three occasions, police followed up on dogs at large on Wades Beach; found two after more than an hour of observation and eight others that left when the owners saw the animal control vehicle.

A dog loose in Hay Beach was reunited with its owner; police searched for another dog at large in the Center with no results. In response to a complaint about a loose dog in West Neck, the animal was located by an officer, who herded it into its owner’s yard and closed the gate.

A possibly injured fawn was reported in the Center; it was healthy and waiting for its mother. A caller reported a cat in a Center kitchen; the animal control officer recognized the cat and sent it back to a neighbor’s home.

An injured deer by the side of a Center road was put down. A deer stuck in a Center fence freed itself and ran off when police arrived.

A caller reported a plover with an injured wing in Silver Beach. The area was searched; the plovers appeared to be fine.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams responded to six cases on July 14, 17 and 18. One refused medical attention, a second refused transportation, three were taken to Eastern Long Island Hospital and one was transported to Southampton Hospital.