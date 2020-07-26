Tributes to Bliss Morehead — poetry leader recalled

Bliss Morehead (Credit: Charity Robey Photo)

Tributes to Poetry Project founder Bliss Morehead, who died on July 20, were expressed by members of the Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable:

• Bliss was a strong supporter of the Roundtable and all poetry activities. She gave generously to various poetry organizations and supported Poetry Project readings in the Shelter Island Library, in which I often took part.— Virginia Walker

• Bliss was special to me. She gave me great encouragement in the early days of my acquaintance with poetry. I will miss her dearly.— George Neme

• Bliss brought such sparkle to the world … and such deep knowledge to the world of poetry. Her insights, humor and patience with newcomers to the Roundtable like me are something I will never forget. It was a joy to know her and I will miss her so. — Irene Cornell

• What a remarkable woman Bliss was! — Sylvie Fitzpatrick

• Sad to lose a poet and member of the Roundtable. — Carol Russell

• Such a lovely, smart lady. Her love of poetry was inspiring. — Jacquie Ottman

• She taught us a great deal about poetry and we admired her extensive knowledge.— Martin Ainbinder and Yvette Janssen

• I always enjoyed that program [Poetry Project Reading] and working with Bliss. — Jocelyn Ozolins, Reference Librarian

• I often read in Bliss’ Projects. I would be honored to read in this tribute [Bliss’ planned Poetry Project which was postponed], if it occurs. — Kathleen Minder

• Bliss was such an exceptionally unique person and a passionate supporter and practitioner of poetry. I wish I could tell her how much I will miss her!— Kathleen Goldhirsch