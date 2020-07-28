Shelter Island volleyball team awarded state and national honors

The Shelter Island varsity volleyball team shares a joyful moment after a win last season. Back row, from left, Amelia Clark, Lauren Gurney ,Amelia Reiter, Audrey Wood, Jane Richards, Valeria Reyes, Dayla Reyesand Coach Cindy Belt. Front row, from left, Jennifer Lupo, Maria Carbajal, Lyng Coyne and Abby Kotula. (Credit: Reporter file photo)

In case you missed it, the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic has had far reaching effects, even on sports.

But there have been encouraging signs: Some professional sports have reopened with new rules and amended schedules. And there have been ambivalent developments, such as the waiting-for-the-other-shoe-to drop announcement that the start of the 2020 high school fall sports season has been pushed back until at least September 21.

Added to the good news column is that Shelter Island’s varsity volleyball team has earned its 6th consecutive Team Academic Award from the American Volleyball Coaches Association. Nominated by Coach Cindy Belt and Shelter Island High School Guidance Counselor Martha Tuthill, the team’s combined high GPA over the entire academic year displayed that they truly embodied the term student-athlete.

The athletes of the 2019-2020 team who helped win this national recognition are Maria Carbajal, Amelia Clark, Lyng Coyne, Lauren Gurney, Abby Kotula, Jennifer Lupo, Amelia Reiter, Dayla Reyes, Valeria Reyes, Jane Richards and Audrey Wood.

This high performing group also helped Shelter Island School qualify for their 5th consecutive School of Distinction award. The New York State Public High School Athletic Association award recognizes schools where 100% of their varsity teams qualify for and receive the Scholar-Athlete award during their specific sports season.

Both awards are difficult to achieve. We should all be very proud of our kids, coaches and school personnel, who continually focus on developing well-rounded students.

Congratulations!