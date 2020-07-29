COVID-19 testing begins on Shelter Island

(Credit: Jim Colligan)

Dr. Joshua Potter has announced that he will be conducting COVID-19 coronavirus testing at the Shelter Island Medical Center.

This will be the first time C0VID-19 testing has been made available on Shelter Island.

The tests will be conducted on Wednesday’s only, with a virtual visit for screening in the morning, and afternoon testing, by appointment only. Call: 631-749-9140.

The office is accepting credit card billing and Medicare and Medicaid.

According to the Medical Center, they are still in the process of becoming credentialed with other medical coverages.

A cash payment of $125 is also accepted.