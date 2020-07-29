Shelter Island Police Department blotter

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Arrest

On July 27, Travis O. Maker, 38, of Greenport was arrested just before 7 a.m. on charges of criminal possession of stolen property in the 3rd degree. Mr. Maker was found to be in possession of a kayak that had earlier been reported as stolen, police said. He was processed at police headquarters, held overnight and arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court where he was released on his own recognizance and ordered to return to court at a later date.

Summonses

Hesel R. Meza Dominguez of Sag Harbor was driving on South Ferry Road on July 22 when he was stopped by police and given two tickets for unlicensed operation and for driving while using a portable electronic device. Also on that date, Matthew Mortillo of Greenport was ticketed for failure to stop at a stop sign on Manwaring Road.

Konstantinos Bouras of New York City was given two summonses on West Neck Road on July 24 for driving at a speed not reasonable or prudent and for failure to stop at a stop sign.

On July 25, David N. Kingsley of New York City was stopped on Manwaring Road and issued five tickets: For operating a vehicle with a portable electronic device, not wearing a seatbelt, driving without insurance and without registration, and having improper plates on his vehicle.

Jordana A. Baldwin of New York City received two tickets on July 26 for speeding on New York Avenue — 39 miles per hour in a 25-mph zone — and for aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree.

Bay constables issued three summonses on July 25 and 26: Curtis D. Ravenel of New York City was ticketed in Smiths Cove for not having a sounding device on board. He was also warned about not having an anchor and line, no registration number on the bow, and preparing to tow without an observer.

Robert Frisina of Syosset received a summons for having four children on board under the age of 12 in West Neck Harbor without life preservers. Mark Turner of New York City was given a ticket for imprudent speed in the North Ferry channel.

Police conducted traffic stops and distracted driving and radar enforcement from July 21 through 27 in the Center, Menantic, the Heights and West Neck, resulting in nine tickets and eight warnings.

Traffic control officers issued 49 parking tickets during the week.

Accidents

On July 27, Sandra C. Campos Alvarado of Greenport was attempting to make a right turn from North Ferry Road onto the Center traffic circle, heading north, when she hit a vehicle driven by Frederick Dress of Shelter Island who was exiting the circle. Damage was reported in excess of $1,000 to the driver’s-side of Ms. Alvarado’s vehicle and the passenger side rear of Mr. Dress’s vehicle.

Two boating accidents were reported by bay constables. On July 19 Daniel Smith called police saying he had been threatened about a boating accident in West Neck Harbor and then had left the scene of the accident. He could not be located after numerous attempts. Joseph Cibellias of Hampton Bays reported that Mr. Smith failed to secure his boat at the boat slip and allowed it to drift into his boat, causing an estimated $2,000 in damage. A verbal dispute followed, he said, and Mr. Smith left the area. Mr. Cibellias denied making any threats. A marine unit canvassed the area, looking for Mr. Smith with negative results.

Annmarie Santarseri of Shelter Island told police that while traveling eastbound near buoy 15 east of South Ferry, she noticed a boat approaching from the stern and realized that it didn’t see her boat. She told the boat’s operator to turn the boat to port to minimize the impact, although significant damage occurred on the starboard stern. Mark S. Edwards of West Springfield, Mass. claimed responsibility for the accident, stating he was traveling at 30 mph and didn’t see the other boat because he was paying attention to his chart plotter.

Other reports

Officers continued regular beach patrol and Environmental Conservation Law checks of Silver Beach, Ram Island and Hay beach on July 24, 25 and 26.

A caller told police on July 21 that workers on a roadway in West Neck were causing a hazard. An officer told a person concerned to either park the vehicle further off the roadway or deploy traffic cones. The vehicle was moved.

Shelter Island police helped the Southampton police locate a person who was driving without permission; she was advised to return home.

A complainant reported being disturbed by loud banging from a nearby Center property on July 22. The person was advised about the town’s noise ordinance and was told to notify the police if it happened again.

A business manager complained that a person had entered the store after being advised she was not welcome and was subject to a trespass order. Although no charges were filed, the person was advised that if she entered the property again, she would be arrested for trespassing.

Five boats, illegally stored on Silver Beach town property, were impounded on July 22.

On July 23, an officer answered a call from the Sag Harbor Harbormaster to assist in a search for a possibly missing swimmer. The search was negative and subsequently terminated as unfounded.

A verbal dispute with sailboarders was reported on July 23 at Silver Beach, and a domestic dispute was filed in the Center on that date; an affidavit of trespass was completed.

A caller complained about people playing on Center tennis courts that were closed. Officers found that half of the fencing had been wrapped with caution tape but no signs were posted advising players that the courts were not open. The school responded that the courts were closed due to construction; the officers taped off the rest of the area.

On July 24, a Cartwright caller reported that two people knocked on her door and then drove away in a van. An officer located the vehicle; the driver said they were delivering a table and had the wrong address.

A caller complained that a boat had entered a West Neck swim area on July 25 to pick up a swimmer; the boat registration didn’t match the description, and the caller was advised to report incidents while they were ongoing.

A jet ski operator in Dering Harbor was warned to display the registration information on July 25; a safety inspection was also conducted.

Police assisted Southold police and the U.S. Coast Guard in a mayday boat search in Orient Harbor on July 25.

A verbal dispute between neighbors in Dering Harbor was called in on July 26; both parties were told not to have any further contact with one another.

Also on the 26th, an officer on patrol noticed a group of 10 young people around a campfire on Ram Island. No violations were observed.

A caller told police about a loud party in Harbor View; nine people said they had been playing music earlier but had turned it off. Three hours later, loud music near a Harbor View marina was called in. The music was turned off when police arrived.

Police responded to a call on the 26th about a boat anchored close to the Wades Beach swim area. The boat’s captain said it was anchored 300 feet west of the roped in area. A jet skier was warned about cruising around in Coecles Harbor.

Officers notified 41 boats that they were outside the West Neck and Coecles harbor anchorage areas on July 25 and 26.

In other reports, police opened two vehicles with the keys locked inside, responded to six lost and found reports, helped two residents in their homes, attended three off-Island marine training sessions and answered two false 911 calls.

Alarms

A burglary alarm at a Ram Island residence was set off accidentally on July 22 by cleaning staff. A commercial alarm in the Center on July 23 was checked by police; the premise were secure.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to two fire alarms in the Heights on the 23rd — both were caused by short-term power outages.

A false alarm was declared on the 24th in the Heights and a Menantic property was found secure after an alarm was activated at a home there on July 25

Animals

Barking dogs and dogs at large dominated the blotter again this week. The owner of barking dogs in Silver Beach said he did not hear the dogs because he had loud music playing. The dogs were put back in the residence. Police searched an area in Harbor View for a barking dog but could not pinpoint where the barking was coming from. On a second visit, the caller said it was a neighbor’s dog, which had been left outside by mistake.

Dogs at large on Wades Beach and in West Neck were reported, but no dogs were observed by officers, although four dogs approached Wades Beach until the owners spotted the animal control vehicle.

Two dogs at large in Menantic were searched for unsuccessfully a number of times. They were found swimming at a neighbor’s house and were returned home. Police looked for a small dog on a Center roadway with negative results.

A bird with a broken wing in Menantic was taken to the vet. A bird stuck in netting in the Center was freed by an officer and a Good Samaritan.

A sick fox was reported on Ram Island but an officer was unable to capture it.

An injured fawn was seen in the Center and did not survive. A dead rabbit in a Center yard was called in.

A caller reported an animal in some distress in Longview; it was a healthy woodchuck eating clover and living the good life on the caller’s front lawn. A gull unable to fly was reported in West Neck; the officer responding was not able to capture it.

Aided cases

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams transported eight people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on July 22, 23, 24, 25 and 26.