Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

The time has come

To the Editor:

Currently there is renewed debate about Shelter Island School’s use of “Indian” as the representation of our athletic teams and overall image. Some argue that the moniker is a source of great pride and meant to honor and celebrate the heritage of Native Americans/Indians/American Indians. Others say that no matter what the intent, using an ethnic group as a team mascot is offensive and demeaning.

While there has been plenty of thoughtful dialogue on social media, there are also pointed and accusatory posts from both sides. No one wants to be told that they are too young or don’t know their place or can’t appreciate tradition. Likewise, hackles are easily raised when someone senses they are being accused of being racist when they feel they are simply embracing school pride.

Both of my children spent their entire school career at Shelter Island School. I have been a coach here for over 15 years. I am enormously proud of both the education our students receive and the teams they play on while representing our school and community. While I trust students to make up their own minds about the use of the term Indians, I do not use it.

I base my opposition to the use of the Indian mascot/icon on the opinions of people whom it directly affects. My sister-in-law is of Seneca heritage and was raised in western New York on the reservation/native lands. She wholeheartedly supports and applauds the movement to stop using Indigenous people as mascots. Bryan Polite and Lance Gumbs, leaders within the Shinnecock Nation, confirm that they strongly oppose depicting a Native American as a mascot. Most, but not all, Native American nations and individuals have also repeatedly called to replace those names.

Changing Shelter Island School’s mascot is not a call to erase our history, and no one is suggesting that we retroactively cancel or delete past accomplishments. Our community abounds in street names and locations that reflect their Manhanset origins and more appropriately honor the first people of Shelter Island.

Change is hard, but the time has come. Let’s work together to find a new mascot for our school that everyone can be proud of.

CINDY BELT

Shelter Island

Center Post Office

To the Ediitor:

During election season the Center Post Office is a favorite perch for glad-handing politicians. If elected representatives paid a visit today they would witness the shameful spectacle of senior citizens forced to wait in the hot sun to retrieve their mail.

Pandemic or no, constituents wouldn’t want to shake their hands, but at least the Town’s feckless inaction would have a public face. Or perhaps the Town’s public safety officers could stage a reverse-Trump intervention: Trump sends anonymous federal agents to take over local policing; why not send local police to crack down on federal postal employees that are endangering lives?

Put simply, Old Lives Matter.

KIM BONSTEROM

Shelter Island