Greenport will begin enforcing timed parking rules Saturday

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

The Village of Greenport will begin enforcing the timed parking rules and regulations in the village code beginning Saturday, Aug. 1, according to officials.

The enforcement effort will apply to all parking restrictions in the village, whether they are new or existing, according to Village Clerk Sylvia Pirillo.

“Normally, we start enforcement in May, but because of COVID-19, we didn’t do it then,” Trustee Mary Bess Phillips said.

Enforcement of all parking regulation runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., she said. It previously was 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

There also are a number of new timed parking regulations in the village, Ms. Phillips said. The five spaces behind the Arcade on Adams Street change from 30 minutes to one hour.

The area behind Front Street Station went from 30 minutes to two hours, according to officials.