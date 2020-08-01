Across the Moat: Up close with art again

VSOP Projects gallery.(Credit: Courtesy Photo)

If you’ve missed having the chance to browse and peruse original works of art, there’s a show at the other end of a ferry ride. An Open House will be held this weekend at the VSOP Projects gallery in Greenport, on Saturday & Sunday, Aug. 1 NS 2, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., so you may visit at your leisure.

These will be the final days to view the current group exhibition, “The Mystic, The Miner, The Pickpocket, a Coiner, The Gardener, a Swan and a Donkey,” which has been on view only by appointment since June 6.

Masks will be required to enter the gallery (no more than 6 people at a time), proper hygiene measures will continue to be taken, and distancing protocols will be enforced. The gallery has a backyard garden, which will be wide open for safe socializing. It’s located at 311 Front Street, just a block away from the ferry and opposite the Menhaden Hotel.

If you need to schedule another time, call 631-603-7736 or email [email protected] to schedule your appointment.