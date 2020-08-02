Poetry reading Zoom-ed Tuesday

(Courtesy photo)

Virginia Walker, facilitator of the Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable which meets Tuesdays on freeconferencecall or Zoom through the library, has arranged for three special poets to join her in presenting readings from the Richard Varney Poetry Collection which was established after the death of Varney, a charismatic leader of the Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable. When Virginia Walker took over the roundtable, at Richard’s request, she renamed the group Art/Rich to honor Art Barnett, founder of the roundtable, and Richard Varney.

Last year, members of the roundtable read poems at the library. This year guest poets, Mindy Kronenberg, Karen Schulte, and Isabel Alice Stevenson will join Virginia Walker in reading from the Poetry Collection and from their own works.

Mindy Kronenberg is a professor of writing and the arts at SUNY Empire State College. Her books include Dismantling the Playground and Images of America: Miller Place. She is part of the Poetry Society of New York’s Pandemic Poem project.

Karen Schulte is a retired social worker whose collection of poetry, Where Desire Settles, won first place in the Writer’s Digest 2017 Annual Contest and her poem “Displaced” won honorable mention in the Digest’s 2019 poetry contest.

Isabel Alice Stevenson has many poems, especially about Sixties relevant artists and personalities, in national publications, such as Rolling Stone, Crawdaddy, Univibes Magazine, and also in local publications, such as Long Island Quarterly.

Virginia Walker is the author (along with Michael Walsh) of Neuron Mirror, a book of poetry, sales of which supported pancreatic cancer research. Walker received her Ph.D. from New York University. Professor Walker taught English courses at colleges in New England and on Long Island. Her poetry has been published in Light of City and Sea, Nassau Review, Suffolk County Poetry Review, Touched by Eros, Bards Annual, Poets 4 Paris, andthe Humanist.

Contact Jocelyn Ozolins, reference librarian, for more information.