Town Board mulling parking regulations at landings: No resolution yet on restrictions

The public meeting room of Town Hall. (Credit: Beverlea Walz)

The Town Board is still mulling over codifying parking regulation at town landings and town beaches.

Sparked by the controversy of off-Island visitors crowding parking spots and the beach at Bootleggers Alley, and drawing the ire of residents about unsuitable conditions, the board at its regular meeting on July 31 said it would make new regulations.

The board already has new rules for parking on Bootleggers Alley, instituted by executive order that the state has granted municipalities during the pandemic. But several board members said they wanted to codify the rules by a voted resolution so, if the governor rescinds the emergency declaration, the parking regulations will be intact.

But at Tuesday’s work session, the board punted on the idea, with members saying it isn’t just Bootleggers Alley now, but all town landings have to have parking regulations. The matter will be taken up, Supervisor Gerry Siller said, “before the end of this year.”

Councilman Mike Bebon, and other members, said the process has be thought out to determine exactly what the purpose of new regulations would be, and would the scope be for all town landings or just some. Councilman Jim Colligan noted that the landings and beaches are unique, and perhaps a one-size-fits-all approach won’t work.

In other news: The board granted a waiver to Shelter Island Seafood, which has taken over Bob’s Fish Market, to get a liquor license without waiting 30 days.

Police Chief Jim Read told the board that Animal Control Officer Beau Payne had recently graduated from the Suffolk County Peace Officer Academy, and will continue his work on deer management for the town, and also be assigned as a bay constable.