Shelter Island Reporter obituary

Gertrude M. Bourne died on July 30, 2020.

Gertrude was born on Shelter Island in 1922 and held the Island very close to her heart, her family said. She held the position as a telephone operator on the Island.

Gertrude, of Seaford and formerly of Shelter Island, was the beloved wife of the late Keith, the loving mother of Roland Reeves (Maureen), Sherri Cavasino, James (the late Barbara) and the late Gary. She was the grandmother of Robin, Vicky, James, Norman, Jared, Sean, Nicholas and Thomas and the great grandmother of 19.

Gertrude will be laid to rest on Thursday, Aug 6, 2020 on Shelter Island. Graveside service to be held at 1 p.m. at the Shelter Island Cemetery.