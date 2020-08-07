Governor gives go-ahead for fall reopening

(Credit: Charity Robey)

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday that all schools in the state will be permitted to open for in-person teaching in September because of a low COVID-19 coronavirus infection rate.

School districts will have the option of opening fully for in-person teaching, online distant learning, or a combination of the two.

Superintendent of Schools Brian Doelger, Ed.D., has outlined some specifics of Shelter Island’s plans for reopening.

See the Reporter story: https://shelterislandreporter.timesreview.com/2020/08/06/doelger-outlines-specifics-of-school-reopening-plan/

The plan will be presented to the Board of Education at its August 17 meeting and will be voted on.

The district administration will create a video, in both English and Spanish, to send to parents outlining what the district changes will be. This will show the layout of hallways, the new look of classrooms, entry and exit procedures, and other safety measures.

The plan lays out, in detail, distancing, hygiene, screening, ventilation, training and other measures for in-person instruction. The full plan is available through the link below:

https://ny02205493.schoolwires.net/cms/lib/NY02205493/Centricity/ModuleInstance/131/Reopening%20Plan%20FINAL.pdf