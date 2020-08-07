Havens Farmers Market Vendor of the Week: Art in handmade pottery

(Credit: Courtesy Photo)

Tomorrow, Saturday Aug. 9 at the Havens Farmers Market, Lora Lomuscio will show her hand-built ceramics.

Ms. Lomuscio says, “My work is at the intersection of art and life and my goal is to bring joy into the everyday.”

She finds inspiration in sea glass, shell spirals, tiny wildflowers, and the rough, mysterious texture of trees.

Her work includes large bowls and platters for fresh market produce, pitchers that double as flower vases, and beautiful wall hangings to adorn Island homes.

The Market, at the History Center on South Ferry Road is open between 9 a.m. and 12:30 pm.