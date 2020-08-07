Taxes have been collected: Receiver Seddio reports on numbers

Receiver of Taxes Annmarie Seddio. (Credit: Reporter file photo)

Shelter Island’s Receiver of Taxes Annmarie Seddio has released some figures.

The 2019/2020 town and school tax warrant amount this year — or debt owed by local taxpayers — was $21,902,079.05, which doesn’t include the Suffolk County portion of the warrant.

Ms. Seddio collected $21,645,667.51.

By comparison, the 2018/2019 town and school tax warrant amount was $21,085,201.51, which also didn’t include the county portion of the warrant.

Ms. Seddio collected $21,064,614.85.

“My collection period ended May 31—June 1 this year because May 31 fell on a Sunday,” Ms. Seddio said, adding that the collection then goes to the Suffolk County comptroller.

“I kept a record of checks that I forwarded to the comptroller, as well as a record of checks that taxpayers ‘told me’ they sent to the comptroller,” Ms. Seddio said. “The total amount to date that was forwarded to the comptroller is approximately $266,835. Therefore, the $256,411.54 unpaid portion of the town and school warrant is covered.”

Some taxpayers used the online payment option, and Ms. Seddio reported that 314 used Echeck and 158 paid their taxes via credit cards.