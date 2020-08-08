Perlman’s beautiful music plays on Virtual Summer Gala online

Maestro Itzhak Perlman (Credit: Courtesy photo)

If you missed the Perlman Music Program’s Virtual Summer Gala last month, or would like one more chance to watch it, it can be seen through Monday, Aug. 10 by visiting perlmanmusicprogram.org.

More than 50 PMP students, alumni and faculty came together virtually to create a special performance of Elgar’s masterpiece, “The Snow.” The performance was dedicated to the camp’s supportive audiences on Shelter Island.

“The Snow” is the grand finale of the Virtual Summer Gala. If you haven’t watched yet, there’s much to see and hear: a camp visit with PMP Fellows, a chance to meet the Littles, and Toby and Itzhak Perlman in conversation with special guest Alec Baldwin.