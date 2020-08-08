Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Thomas Tuttle Young Jr.

Tom Young Jr. in his U.S. Navy uniform. (Credit: courtesy photo)

Thomas Tuttle Young Jr. passed away peacefully on August 2, 2020 in South Carolina at the age of 93.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 64 years, Joan Young, and his son-in-law, Paul Melcer.

Tom was born on February 12, 1927 to Thomas Tuttle Young Sr. and Marguerite Griffing Young.

He joined the U.S. Navy on February 8, 1945 and was commissioned on a destroyer, the USS Macon. He graduated that June from the Shelter Island school and departed for the Navy in July 1946.

Tom joined the Shelter Island Fire Department and worked for the Shelter Island Light & Power Co. starting in October 1946 and retired from LILCO in August 1984.

In September 1951 he married Joan Wallace and remained happily married to her until her passing in October 2015.

In 1954, after Hurricanes Carol and Edna, Tom started his own tree service and retired in 2004 at the age of 76. He was still able to work out of his aerial lift.

In 1989, Tom and Joan moved to Florida during the winter months. In 2004, they moved to South Carolina.

His family remembers his love of life, water skiing, fishing, duck hunting, bowling, trips to Maine, even doing karaoke at the local restaurant at the age of 92. He truly had a zest for life and had countless friends. His loving spirit will be missed by all who knew him, his family said.

Tom is survived by his four children; Tom J. Young and his fiancé, Sue Klenawicus of Shelter Island; Joan E. Melcer of Louisiana; Patricia A. McCallister and her husband Bob McCallister of South Carolina; and William F. Young of North Carolina; plus, eight grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.