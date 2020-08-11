The word from Mr. Rogers: Timeless messages are recalled

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

Tom Junod, the journalist whose Esquire article on Fred Rogers was the basis for the movie “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” offered some thoughts recently on what he imagines Mr. Rogers might say about today’s challenging times. Robert Lipsyte, retired New York Times columnist and Codger columnist for the Shelter Island Reporter, moderated the discussion on Saturday, Aug. 8, on Zoom.

Mr. Junod has spoken and written openly about Fred Rogers’ influence on him at a difficult time in his life. Mr. Lipsyte explored with him the role of Mr. Rogers as a father figure, noting that Mr. Junod had a difficult relationship with his father that remains unresolved. In response to a question, Mr. Junod said he loved his father but wasn’t sure whether he could forgive him yet for behavior that had hurt his family.

They widened the discussion to how they felt Mr. Rogers, who died in 2003, would speak to children today and help them cope.

“It’s really, really tough to be a kid right now,” Mr. Junod said, pointing to the COVID 19-coronavirus pandemic and other traumatic experiences, such as school shootings.

The consistent message from Mr. Rogers, who was a Presbyterian minister in addition to creating and hosting a beloved children’s show, was kindness. He would communicate to others their own self-worth, Mr. Junod said, as if he saw in that person qualities of which they were unaware. “He’d communicate that to you, almost like a therapist,” he said, “and allow you to stumble upon a better version of yourself.”

Lucille Buergers, Town Social Worker, representing the Shelter Island Health and Wellness Alliance and Terry Lucas, Library Director, co-hosted the discussion. Much of the discussion centered on how Mr. Rogers would speak to children, helping them understand their fears and feelings.

Ms. Buergers then turned the focus to parents, who could benefit from such support at this difficult time. “Look for the helpers,” Mr. Lipsyte recalled as one of Mr. Rogers’ suggestions. Among those helpers, who have been extending a hand to both families and isolated individuals on the Island in this time of stress, are the social service and health care professionals in the Alliance.

If you missed the discussion, you can still enjoy it on YouTube: