Two more Island arrests this week

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

At 11:09 p.m. on Aug. 9, Francisco J. Macias, 45, of Manhattan, was arrested by Shelter Island Police Department officers and charged with six counts of criminal possession of stolen property and four counts of petit larceny.

Police said that the “items were proceeds of a previous burglary.”

He was processed at Police Department headquarters and released on an appearance ticket, and directed to appear in court at a later date.

Mr. Macias had been released from police custody earlier that day on other charges. He had been arrested that morning in West Neck for felony burglary, criminal possession of stolen property, petit larceny and criminal mischief.

Shelter Island Police Det. Sgt. Thilberg explained that Mr. Macias was released from custody twice in a matter of days due to New York State’s Bail Reform Act, signed in January. The new law limits judges in setting bail for certain non-violent felonies, and releases suspects while their cases are working their way through the court system.

At 3:19 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 10, police arrested Bruce Y. Kim, 52, of Shelter Island ,and charged him with third degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child. The arrest was the result of an investigation, according to the police.

The defendant was processed at Police Department headquarters, arraigned before Shelter Island Justice Court, released on his own recognizance, and directed to return at a later date. Order of Protections were issued on behalf of the alleged victims.