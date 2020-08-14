Shelter Island Reporter obituary: William J. Meringer

(Credit: Reporter File Photo)

William J. Meringer, Jr. 64, of Owenton, Ky., died of cancer on Aug. 7, 2020.

Billy grew up in Ho-Ho-Kus, N.J. and on Shelter Island and graduated from Shelter Island High School.

Shortly after that, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He worked at Xerox and Minolta as a copier technician.

Billy was predeceased by his parents, Betty and Bill Meringer, and his wife, Vicky.

He is survived by his sisters Betsy (Walter) Peterson of Hague, N.Y., Judy Meringer of Shelter Island, and Nancy (Donnie) Walther of Shelter Island; two sons, Amos (Courtney) and Lindsey (Amanda); and two grandchildren.

His wishes were to be cremated and have his ashes spread out to sea.