Historical Society features an artist, and Island history comes through

‘Osprey, Winter’ by Tabitha Benedict. (Credit: Courtesy photo)

It’s not surprising that the paintings of Tabitha Benedict evoke some of the Island’s cherished sights, like a seal sunning at Hay Beach or a stunning osprey.

Although Ms. Benedict currently lives and works in Colorado, she is a member of one of the oldest families on the Island, the Dickersons.

Last year, she painted an “Osprey in Winter” for the Shelter Island Historical Society’s Christmas card. Later, she sent them the original painting, which is available for sale along with some of her other work.

Ms. Benedict has said she begins with an open mind and a blank canvas, then adds layers of plaster with a palette knife, mixing in various pigments and glazes. This process, she said, allows her “the freedom to create without expectation.”

The Havens Store has been operating online during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Those interested in viewing or purchasing these artworks may contact Yvonne at the store, 631-749-0025, ext. 5, for an appointment.

More of her work can be seen at:

https://www.artworkarchive.com/profile/tab