SHELTER ISLAND PUBLIC LIBRARY

For school age children, Laugh a Lot Poetry with Darren Sardelli will be online, presented by the library on Wednesday, Aug. 19 at 2 p.m. His clever, upbeat rhymes, which have been featured on Radio Disney, keep students on the edge of their seats.

Don’t forget weekly take and make activity kits, filled with origami, coloring and crafts. Sign up to pick them up every Monday.

Register for children’s programs by visiting silibrary.org and scrolling down to the Kids Calendar.

For teens, anytime craft kits are available Mondays and Fridays from noon to 4 p.m. on a cart by the patio entrance.

RECREATION PROGRAMS

The week of Aug. 17, the Challenger Soccer program is scheduled. This soccer program offers two sessions: the first one is from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. for 3-5 year olds ($92 per student). The second session is from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. for 5-16 year olds ($140 per student). The program will focus on soccer skills and drills and no scrimmaging. Students will be socially distanced. The program will take place outside and may be canceled weather depending. Registration can be made on Challenger’s website: challenger.configio.com/.

MUSEUM PROGRAMS

The Children’s Museum of the East End in Bridgehampton is open to the public on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Reservations are required. Visit cmee.org. There are also numerous children’s and family programs online.