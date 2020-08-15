Wheels turning for a Shelter Island Comprehensive Plan: Town to set up committee and field proposals

(Credit: Courtesy photo)

Shelter Island’s effort to put together a Comprehensive Plan for the town has taken significant steps.

Town Councilman Mike Bebon, who is leading the process, aided by Councilman Albert Dickson, announced Tuesday, Aug. 12, that there have been 32 applications to sit on a 9-to-11-member Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee and serve for an 18-month period.

The Advisory Committee would, Mr. Bebon said, act as a “steering committee” for the Town Board and Islander Edward Hindin, who has been appointed the project manager for the Plan.

Also, there have been 70 Requests for Proposals sent out to firms to consult with the town on the Plan, with a deadline to respond by Friday, Aug. 14.

Two “proposal packages” were submitted by the deadline, but another consulting firm requested more time to put together a proposal.

“This indicated to us a high degree of interest on their part, so we decided to grant their request and notified all prospective proposers of the revised date, which will now be August 21,” Mr. Bebon said.

The total cost of consultant’s fees and other expenses for the town has been estimated at anywhere from $100,00 to $150,000.

A municipality’s Comprehensive Plan dictates policy on multiple fronts, including development, land use, the environment, transportation, housing and other aspects of community life. It’s not merely a statement of beliefs and a guide to successful planning, but shows a commitment to serious ideas to improve the municipality, which in turn is used to attract funding from the state, federal, county and other entities.

In 1994, a Plan was adopted by a Town Board resolution. In 2008, a seven-month effort of discussion and research produced an update to that plan, but the board at that time didn’t act on it.

The timeline set forth now for the Island’s Plan is to get “mobilization” by next month; completion of a draft by June 2021; approval by the board in October 2021; and implementation in December of that year.

Mr. Bebon noted that in the Request for Proposals to consulting firms, a cost estimate by the consultants was part of the submission process. “Once we begin our evaluation of the submissions, we will have a much better idea of what the actual cost will be,” Mr. Bebon said. “The final cost number will, of course, be subject to negotiation with the selected firm on scope and cost. So, at this point we haven’t changed our initial rough estimate.”

With Supervisor Gerry Siller and Deputy Supervisor Amber Brach-Williams beginning to map out a new budget with the town’s department heads, Mr. Bebon said he’s confident “our ability to zero in on a budget number for the Plan is good because it will support that [budget] process.”

With that budget process just beginning, there’s been no word on where the funds for the Comprehensive Plan’s work will come from.