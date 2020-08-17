Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Joseph P. Aterno

(Credit: Reporter File Photo)

Joseph P. Aterno of Shelter Island died in Maine on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. He was 96 years old.

The family will receive friends on Friday, August 21 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Shelter Island Funeral Home, 23 West Neck Road.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Aug. 22 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Isle Roman Catholic Church, officiated by Father Peter DeSanctis.

Interment with U.S. Army honors will follow at Our Lady of the Isle Roman Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Kanas Center for Hospice Care would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.