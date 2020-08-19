New bus coming to Shelter Island

The Senior Citizens Foundation of Shelter Island has voted unanimously to donate some $85,000 to the town’s Senior Center for a new bus. (Courtesy photo)

The Shelter Island Senior Activity Center is throwing a party for a new arrival, and everyone is invited.

The Center will be receiving delivery of a new bus on Thursday, Aug. 20.

The party starts at 2 p.m. on Thursday at the Center at 44 South Ferry Road.

Strawberry shortcake and beverages will be served.



Social distancing and masks are required.



Please RSVP to [email protected] or call 631-749-1059.

The Center thanks the Senior Citizens Foundation of Shelter Island, the town and all donors for making the brand new bus a reality.