New bus coming to Shelter Island
The Shelter Island Senior Activity Center is throwing a party for a new arrival, and everyone is invited.
The Center will be receiving delivery of a new bus on Thursday, Aug. 20.
The party starts at 2 p.m. on Thursday at the Center at 44 South Ferry Road.
Strawberry shortcake and beverages will be served.
Social distancing and masks are required.
Please RSVP to [email protected] or call 631-749-1059.
The Center thanks the Senior Citizens Foundation of Shelter Island, the town and all donors for making the brand new bus a reality.