Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Linda Holmes

(Credit: Reporter File Photo)

Linda G. Holmes of Shelter Island died on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. She was 87 years old.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, Aug. 25 from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Parish Hall at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 26 St. Mary’s Road.

Funeral services will be held the following morning on Wednesday, Aug. 26 at 10 a.m., officiated by Father Charles McCarron.

Graveside services and interment will be held after at St. Mary’s Cemetery behind the church, officiated by Father McCarron.