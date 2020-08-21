Hardy souls brave the weather for the Menantic Yacht Club

Jim Kohler and Cole Colby, with a storm brewing in the background, from 2016. (Credit: Betsy Colby photo)

Until this past Sunday, Mother Nature had been good to the Menantic Yacht Club (MYC).

On Sunday it was raining heavily and the forecast called for strong wind in the mid-20’s knot range. In a triumph of prudence over passion, the decision was made to cancel the seventh series of Sunfish races in West Neck Harbor.

If you were listening, you would have heard the collective sigh of frustration from the fleet members. According to Peter Beardsley, the MYC was not alone in canceling races. The Peconic Bay Sailing Association also canceled its PHRF racing for big boats, and the Sandy Hook ferry to New York Harbor suspended service for the day. In the 15 plus-years that I’ve been sailing with the MYC, we’ve only canceled four or five times because of weather.

Even though the majority of the MYC fleet are fair weather sailors, four hardy souls did venture out on Sunday just to meet the challenging conditions — experienced sailors Peter Beardsley and Paul Zinger, and up-and-coming sailors Will Lehr and Kyle Hvidsten.

Peter commented that the wind wasn’t so bad in West Neck Harbor, but he returned to the beach at about 3 p.m., after an hour of sailing. According to Paul, who continued sailing, the wind really kicked in around 3:30 p.m. When asked how he liked sailing in such difficult conditions, Paul commented wryly, “We’ve had better ideas. Out in the bay and in South Ferry Channel the air was heavy and the seas had large deep troughs.”

Paul agreed that canceling was a good idea, but he and the others who dared the elements did have fun.

Paul was the only one of the four to flip. Sailing downwind can be tough in a moderate breeze, but when it is gusting to 25, the Sunfish is actually surfing, and the slightest mistake can be hazardous to one’s health. Sunday was the fastest that Peter had ever sailed on a Sunfish, reaching about 10 knots, with water shooting up through the dagger board well like a fire hose.

Paul was in front of Peter surfing really fast when he took his first dip of the afternoon. He described it as a “controlled turtling” (if there is such a thing). The water was probably warmer than the air so I’m sure he didn’t mind, except for the ego factor.

His second flip was actually not his fault. His tiller extension broke causing him to lose control of the boat. In a 25-knot blow, there is no second chance.

Will was following Paul and Peter, learning to sail in heavy weather conditions. Kyle came out a little later than the others. I doubt very much if I would have gone out in those conditions. I value my life. My hat is off to Will and Kyle for braving the weather.

Peter and Paul were sailing close to each other and when a gust would hit the windward boat it would shoot forward, but not before its boom struck the leeward boat’s mast with a resounding bang, like that of a car hitting a brick wall. I know a few sailors in the MYC wear helmets, which would have been a smart move on Sunday.

Remember that there are three more weeks of racing. For those of you who think that you may not qualify for the season because of Sunday’s cancellation, recalculate. There are a maximum of 18 races left, and the total that you need to qualify now is only 26 races.

We are a very congenial club, open to all, with no dues, no fees and no clubhouse. The sailing is great, the camaraderie is superb, and we just have tremendous fun. Normally, all sailors, novice to expert, are welcome, but, due to COVID-19, for the time being the club is only allowing experienced Sunfishers who are physically capable of righting their own boats, so as to avoid unnecessary contact with the chase boat crew.

Contact Peter Beardsley if you want to reserve a loaner boat for the Sunday races, on a first to reserve basis, at 917-696-8229, or email [email protected] Unfortunately, this season reservations are available for experienced Sunfishers only.

See you on the water!