Discussions, decisions and trivia: Library programs to enjoy

The trivia master Bob DeStefano (Credit: Reporter File Photo)

The one you’ve been waiting for is back.

Bob DeStefano’s hugely popular Zoom Trivia Happy Hour returns on Saturday, Aug. 22 at 5 p.m. Match your knowledge to your neighbor’s to win bragging rights. Visit silibrary.org to sign up.

For a more serene activity, an adult craft origami kit will be available on Saturday, Aug. 22. Email [email protected] to reserve your kit and schedule an appointment to pick it up. Supplies are limited.

Also on the 22nd, Troilus and Cressida is the subject of Shakespeare in Community Online, at 12:30 p.m. Visit the library website to register.

The Great Decisions series continues with Topic Six: China’s Road into Latin America, on Thursday, Aug. 27 at 6 p.m. As the Trump administration continues to withdraw from the world stage, China is looking to fill the void.

How does Latin America fit into China’s “One Belt, One Road” plan? Should the U.S. be concerned about China’s growing “sphere of influence?” To view the video prior to the meeting, visit bit.ly/chinainlatinamerica. Please email [email protected] with questions or to be added to the Great Decisions mailing list.

“Americana: Farmhouses and Manors of Long Island” is the title of a book and a presentation by Kyle Marshall.

This Friday Night Dialogue on Aug. 28 at 7 p.m. will explore historic dwellings from the North Shore to the East End – including Sylvester Manor.

Mr. Marshall, who is Creative Director of Bunny Williams Home, will tell the stories of these intriguing farmhouses and manors. Visit silibrary.org to register. The Edith Wharton Book Club will discuss “Summer” on Saturday, Aug. 29 at 2 p.m. Charity Royall, a child of mountain moonshiners adopted by a family in a poor New England town, has a passionate love affair with Lucius Harney, an educated man from the city. Will the pressures of heredity and society permit her to find happiness?

Sign up at silibrary.org.