Don’t forget about the Library’s Take and Make Activity Kits for school age children. Sign up to pick up a kit on Monday,

Aug. 24. Visit silibrary.org or call 631-749-0042.

Each kit contains a craft of the week as well as coloring sheets, origami challenges and adventure ideas. Quantities are limited.

There are Teen Anytime Craft Kits available on Mondays and Fridays. The kits feature such crafts as macramé plant holders, vintage collage, knitting projects and more. The kits will be on a cart by the patio entrance to the library between noon and 4 p.m.

The Library’s Youth Services and Facebook pages will feature Early Childhood story times published every Monday and Friday afternoon. These are also on Channel 22.

The Children’s Museum of the East End in Bridgehampton is open to the public on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 3 to 5 p.m. Reservations are required. Visit cmee.org, where you will also find numerous children’s and family programs online.