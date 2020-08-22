Reporter obituary: Dewey William Kukacka Jr.

(Credit: Reporter File Photo)

Dewey William Kukacka Jr. of Shelter Island passed away on Aug. 12, 2020. Dewey was 84 years old.

He worked at Maidstone Country Club in East Hampton for 30 years, He had a love of flying and spending his time with his family.

Dewey leaves behind his loving wife Dell of 59 years, son Dewey III who passed away in 2004, his three daughters Julie, Merrie and Teri, 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

He also leaves behind his sister Diana Gould and many loving nieces and nephews. His sister Florence Albertson pre-deceased him.

Dewey was loved by all his extended family members on Shelter Island.

A celebration of Dewey’s life will be held on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the American Legion hall in military fashion.