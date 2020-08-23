Barbecue party for the Bucks’ best fans
Former Shelter Island Bucks General Manager Frank Emmett and his wife, Colleen Smith, above, sharing the sentiments of all Bucks players and supporters on Saturday, Aug 22 at a barbecue at Fiske Field.
About 50 Bucks supporters practiced perfect social distancing on what would have been a perfect day to play ball. Brian Cass, General Manager for the Bucks 2020 season — that didn’t happen — helped host the event, assisted by his wife, Donna, who sold 50/50 raffle tickets, and John D’Amato, who manned the grill.