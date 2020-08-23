Barbecue party for the Bucks’ best fans

(Credit: Brian Cass)

Former Shelter Island Bucks General Manager Frank Emmett and his wife, Colleen Smith, above, sharing the sentiments of all Bucks players and supporters on Saturday, Aug 22 at a barbecue at Fiske Field.

About 50 Bucks supporters practiced perfect social distancing on what would have been a perfect day to play ball. Brian Cass, General Manager for the Bucks 2020 season — that didn’t happen — helped host the event, assisted by his wife, Donna, who sold 50/50 raffle tickets, and John D’Amato, who manned the grill.