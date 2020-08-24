Card with the elite finishers at pro tournament: Shoots 3-under at prestigious Met Open

Jay (Jake) Card III (Credit: Reporter file photo)

Jay (Jake) Card III, Shelter Island’s PGA touring pro golfer, had an outstanding finish at the venerable and prestigious Met Open Championship.

On Aug.20, Jake shot a sizzling 3-under for the tournament, held this year at the Mountain Ridge Country Club in West Caldwell, N.J.

Scores of 71-69-70 tied him with Michael Graboyes for fourth place, which put him into the top five finishers of the 105th running of the Met.

Jake was representing his home course of Gardiner’s Bay Country Club, where last month he broke the 18-hole record, shooting a phenomenal 61, one shot better than the three-decades old mark set by Rick Southwick.

The son of Jay Card Jr. and Judy Card, he had a glittering career as an amateur golfer, at the top of the leader board in almost every tournament he entered. He was ranked second on the Player of the Year list for Long Island last year, and soon made the jump to the professional ranks to pursue the dream of making a living playing the sport he loves.