Fire Department looks to neighbors for help: Donations will replace event funds

Just one of the many happy residents who attended the Shelter Island Fire Department’s Chicken Barbecue in years past. (Credit: Reporter file)

This time of year, we would be making plans to meet friends at the Chicken Barbecue, people we’ve stayed friends with over the years, although this might be the one event that brings them back every summer.

Or we’d be coordinating with our family to decide what’s the best time to get there, and assign someone to set up spaces at the long picnic tables under the tent.

Volunteers would have been manning the giant grills for the chicken, while others would have prepared classic potato salad. Some of my family, from different generations, would be on the corn-shucking brigade, feeling a special part of this quintessential Shelter Island event.

For all these reasons, of course, the Chicken Barbecue could not be safely held this year. The Island has experienced a minimal infection rate from COVID-19, and everyone is doing their best to keep it that way. That means social distancing and respecting the cautionary guidelines.

Besides being a great social event, the barbecue is one of the Shelter Island Fire Department’s (SIFD) important fundraisers. Although the financial base for the department is covered by taxpayers, support from the community has been a helpful supplement over the years.

Under the state regulations during the pandemic, the department was not allowed to hold meetings, training or the fundraisers. These include the Annual Steak Dinner, Car Show, Chicken Barbecue and the Big Bucks Raffle.

The Car Show, cancelled this year, has always been a great supporter of the Fire Department. (Credit: Reporter file)

This summer, Chief Earl Reiter sent letters to the community explaining this situation and asking for support. “We’ve had a good response already,” Chief Reiter said. “We’d like to thank everybody for all the donations so far.”

Fire District Board Secretary Michael Johnson said 2,200 pieces of mail had been sent for the solicitation and they had responses from 20% to date.

“That’s excellent for fundraising letters,” Mr. Johnson said. “We are doing very well.”

He noted that the combined revenue from the four canceled events was typically $50,000 and “while we’re still way behind, the $32,000 that’s come in from the mailing is very good.”

Knowing that many Islanders are dealing with financial hardships, but still donating to support the department, Mr. Johnson said it was a sign of the high regard in which SIFD is held in the community.

“It’s their way of showing respect,” he said.

SALT Restaurant has been hosting a barbecue on Wednesday nights to raise funds for the Fire Department. On Tuesdays, a raw bar event supports the Island’s Emergency Medical Services. Both weekly events feature live music at the Shipwreck Bar.

To make a donation in support of the Shelter Island Fire Department, write to PO Box 613, Shelter Island, NY 11964.